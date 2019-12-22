“Robi Domingo reveals plans with his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda this Christmas”
Unlisted host Robi Domingo shares what bucket list item he wants to experience with his girlfriend.
After admitting to dating his non-showbiz girlfriend Maiqui Pineda earlier this year, Robi Domingo admitted that out of the two of them, she is more of the daredevil. “(Malakas ang loob niya) with everything I would say. Tingnan mo naman nag-risk siya sa akin (laughs). Ang laki ng courage niya para gawin yun. I just feel lucky,” he told PUSH.
The Kapamilya host said he has more than one gift already picked out for his girlfriend for Christmas. “I have gifts. She made it clear to me, there’s one thing na gusto niya i-celebrate and it’s not her birthday, it’s not any celebration, it’s Christmas. So she loves Christmas so I make it a point na maging espesyal yung mga regalo ko sa kanya,” he said.
Even after another busy year of hosting other activities, Robi said he still has items he has yet to tick off his bucket list. “I don’t know. Maybe something that has to do with heights. I’m afraid of heights actually. Skydiving is one thing and bungee jumping in Macau. I don’t know what will happen to me. Preferably (with her),” he added.