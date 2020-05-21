“Robi Domingo wows netizens with piano performance of ‘Classroom Landing On You: Bawal Lumabas'”

Listen to Robi Domingo’s latest piano cover.

Following the release of Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song),” Robi Domingo posted a piano cover of the viral song with a twist on Wednesday night, May 20.

Called “C.L.O.Y. or Classroom Landing On You: Bawal Lumabas,” the piano performance is a mashup of “Bawal Lumabas” and “The Song for My Brother” from the hit Korean series Crash Landing On You.

Robi’s video has already amassed more than 68K views as of this writing.

Netizens were quick to commend Robi’s piano skills.

“Now that’s what I call an arrangement!” one netizen said.

“Whoa! grabe ang galing talaga!” another netizen commented.

“Pwede ng soundtrack sa isang teleserye!” another one remarked.

On May 18, Kim released the full track of “Bawal Lumabas” in collaboration with Adrian Crisanto and DJ Squammy.

The song became an instant hit online.

“‘Yung nagising ka ulit ngayon dahil trending ang pangalan ko. Pag check ko..naiyak ako. Eto ang pinagdadasal kong gising. ‘Yung dati kong gising na trending ako parang bangungot kasi yun eh! Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat SALAMAT GUYS! BAWAL LUMABAS! Ay pede na pala ikaw lumabas!” Kim tweeted upon learning that the song has been received well by netizens.