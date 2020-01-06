“Robin Padilla hospitalized”

On Instagram, action star Robin posted a video of him with the doctors and nurses of Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital and thanked the staff for “taking down my very stubborn infection na pinag-NEW YEAR ako malayo sa aking asawa at mga anak.”

“In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful.”

This was what Robin Padilla wrote on Instagram on Sunday as he revealed to his followers that he had just been discharged after a few days at the hospital.

The action star shared a video of him with the doctors and nurses of Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital and thanked the staff for “taking down my very stubborn infection na pinag-NEW YEAR ako malayo sa aking asawa at mga anak,” referring to his wife, Mariel Rodriguez, and children Isabella and Gabriela.

“Hooooyahhhh! Next step, rehab ng aking injured very painful back,” he added.

In two separate posts, Robin also extended his gratitude to his brother, Rommel, and nephews Daniel, Matt, and RJ, as well as Senator Bong Go, for visiting him at the hospital.

As of writing, the cause of the actor’s hospitalization is yet to be revealed.