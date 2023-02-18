Robin Padilla says MTRCB gave ‘commitment’ to ban ‘Plane’ screening in PH

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robin Padilla said he received a “commitment” from officials of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the screening of Gerald Butler’s film “Plane” in the Philippines.

According to the neophyte lawmaker, the MTRCB officials gave him their assurance after he met with them on Friday, February 17.

“Opo. Ang sabi nila sa akin, kinausap po nila ang distributor. At ngayon ang gusto natin masulatan natin ang mismong producer (Yes, they told me they have talked to the film’s Philippine distributor. And now we want to write the producers of the film),” Padilla said in an interview with DWIZ on Saturday.

On February 15, Padilla registered his opposition to the showing of the movie in the country alleging the bad portrayal of the Philippines in the film.

He said the country’s reputation is at stake as Jolo province is portrayed in the movie as being controlled by rebels and not by the government.

He added that the movie might also affect the country’s efforts to revive its tourism industry amid persistent threats of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sabi ko sana kung pinandigan na lang ng pelikulang ito na fiction lang siya, hindi na nila nilagay ang Pilipinas (If the producers of the film claim it is fiction, they should not have said the story happened in the Philippines),” he said.

