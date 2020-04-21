Roborock H6 Receives Red Dot 2020 Award for Product Design

HONG KONG, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock , developer of ultra-intelligent vacuum cleaners, has been awarded a 2020 Red Dot Award: Product Design. As one of the most sought after seals of quality for design, the annual award highlights the best products of the year across 49 categories. Roborock’s first cordless stick vacuum solution, the H6, was bestowed with the 2020 award for its smart and innovative design.



Roborock H6 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The H6 cordless stick vacuum combines outstanding battery technology with a compact, lightweight (3 lbs.) vacuum without compromising suction capabilities. It’s equipped with the first LiPo battery to be used in a cordless stick vacuum – enabling a run-time of 90-minutes in Eco-mode or 10-minutes in Max-mode. The 420W of power drives a multi-layer impeller, creating up to 150AW of constant suction, easily lifting and capturing more than 99 percent of fine particles and dirt from carpets, beds, car seats, and soft furnishings.

“We’re honored to have our everyday, easy-use handheld vacuum, the Roborock H6, receive recognition from world-class industry leaders,” said Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock. “Our team of product designers work closely with the engineering team to create comprehensive cleaning solutions that not only offer superior technology, but that will also seamlessly fit into the look and feel of consumers’ homes rather than standing out as a household cleaning item and this award is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

More than 6,500 products from 60 countries were submitted for consideration to win the 2020 Red Dot award. Each product was assessed and tested individually by an expert jury before being selected as one of the top products for design.

The Roborock H6 is priced at $449 and will be available for purchase on Amazon starting May 18, 2020.

For more information on the H6, visit en.roborock.com/pages/roborock-h6.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China’s largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://en.roborock.com/.

