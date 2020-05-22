Robots stand for graduates during ‘new normal’ graduation rites in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — Robots proxying for graduating students during graduation rites is not far from impossible under the “new normal” circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic.

A school in Taguig used toga-wearing robots to represent their students during the graduation ceremony, which was viewed by the graduates and their families online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taguig Public Information Office said the Senator Renato Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School (SRCC) organized the “Cyber-Graduation Ceremony” for its 179 graduates this Friday morning.

The robots, which were created by SRCC’s Taguig Robotics Team, carried a live video of graduates as the names were called to receive the diplomas.

FEATURED STORIES

Taguig officials from SRCC and Department of Education, wore face masks and observed social distancing, while facilitating the school event.

Taguig Public Information Office said the four robots were operated “via remote control to receive the diploma in lieu of the graduate who is watching the proceedings with his/her family via Facebook Live.”

“Simultaneously, footage of the graduates’ families was displayed on the LED screen. The graduates themselves watched from home via Facebook Live with their families,” read the statement.

The SRCC and Taguig government will also facilitate online graduation ceremonies of over 17,000 graduates from other public elementary and secondary schools in the city.

Aside from an online graduation, the local government will also distribute P1,000 cash aid to 12,391 Grade 6 graduates while Grade 12 graduates will get P1,500.

Meanwhile, students who finished Top 1 in their respective schools will receive P15,000 while those who were in second place will receive P12,500.

EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ