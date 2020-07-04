Robredo alarmed by gov’t priorities amid pandemic, missing Filipino crew

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday raised concern over the government’s priorities amid the coronavirus disease pandemic and the still missing 14 Filipino crew.

“Nakakadurog ng puso kasi meron tayong mga mangingisda, hindi pa natin alam kung nasaan sila, kung nailigtas na sila pero napakaraming mga ibang bagay na inaasikaso,” Robredo said over Teleradyo when asked about her reaction on the 14 people who went missing after a collision between their vessel and Hong Kong cargo ship Vienna Wood.

(This is disheartening because we have [missing] fishermen; we don’t know where they are, if they have been saved but there are other things being addressed.)

“Parati kong inuulit na sa panahon ng krisis na katulad nito, sana all hands on deck tayo. Sana maraunong tayo mag-prioritize,” she added.

(I am always saying that in times of crisis, we should be all hands on deck. We should know what to prioritize.)

She reiterated that the government has a lack of urgency in addressing the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“Mas nababaahala ako kasi kapag kuntento ka sa ginagawa mo ngayon despite the numbers, yung effort na ineexert parang walang urgency. Halimbawa, marami tayong target na hindi na hit,” she said.

(I am more alarmed because if you are already content with what you are doing right now despite the numbers, the effort exerted has no sense of urgency. For instance, we have a lot of targets that we did not fulfill.)

The government has yet to reach targets in testing capacity, accreditation of laboratories and contact tracers, Robredo said.

She also slammed the passage of anti-terror law which was recently approved by President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday.

“Kagaya ng anti-terror law, tinuunan natin ng pansin, maraming oras na ginugol. May mga bagay na mas mahalaga,” Robredo said.

(Just like the anti-terror law, we gave it more time and more effort. There are other things that are more important.)

