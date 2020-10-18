Robredo calls for more urgent rebuilding of Marawi City

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is calling for more urgent rehabilitation efforts and initiatives in Marawi City three years after local terrorists laid siege to the city.

Robredo on Sunday remembered and honored residents and government forces who lost their lives during the five-month long hostilities in 2017.

“Today we remember the Marawi we lost, even as we renew the call for a more urgent approach to the rehabilitation process, and recommit to the rebuilding of a more peaceful and prosperous city,” she said in a statement.