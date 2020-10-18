Robredo calls for more urgent rebuilding of Marawi City

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is calling for more urgent rehabilitation efforts and initiatives in Marawi City three years after local terrorists laid siege to the city.
Robredo on Sunday remembered and honored residents and government forces who lost their lives during the five-month long hostilities in 2017.
“Today we remember the Marawi we lost, even as we renew the call for a more urgent approach to the rehabilitation process, and recommit to the rebuilding of a more peaceful and prosperous city,” she said in a statement.
“Insha Allah, makakabangon tayong muli,” she added.
She noted that thousands of Marawi City residents remain displaced, and the city’s buildings remain in ruins.
“The city has yet to reclaim any semblance of normalcy, much less its former glory as a cultural and economic hub,” Robredo said.
She added that the Marawi City siege serves as a reminder that violent extremism remains to be among the biggest threats to society, and to address this, “frustrations must be met with compassion.”
The Vice President likewise said that equitable and inclusive progress must be achieved for the residents of Marawi City.
“Liberation entails much more than silencing the gunfire,” she added.
