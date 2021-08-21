Robredo: Filipinos must keep fruits of Ninoy Aquino’s sacrifices alive

FILIPINOS must keep the “fruits” of the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. ‘s sacrifices alive, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said on Saturday as the country marked his 38th death anniversary.

In a statement, the Vice President praised the Senator’s bravery and sacrifices that changed the course of our history.

“Binibigyang-pugay natin ngayon ang tapang ni Ninoy nang pinili niyang talikuran ang pansariling kaginhawahan upang ialay ang kanyang buhay sa ngalan ng ating kalayaan. Sakripisyo itong bumago sa takbo ng ating kasaysayan,” Robredo said.

(Today, we salute Ninoy’s bravery for choosing to leave personal convenience behind to sacrifice his own life for the country’s freedom. A sacrifice that changed the course of our history.)

“Ang hamon sa atin ngayon: Siguruhin na mananatiling buhay ang bunga ng sakripisyong ito. Mula sa pagharap sa mga hamon ng pandemya, hanggang sa paninindigan para sa ating mga karapatan, sa bawat pagkakataon, nawa’y ipakita nating sulit na sulit ang sakripisyo ni Ninoy para sa Pilipino,” she added.

(The challenge for us now: We should make sure the fruits of these sacrifices will stay alive. From facing the challenges of the pandemic to standing up for our rights. May we show that Ninoy’s sacrifice was worth it at all times.)

Robredo said Aquino’s death anniversary this year has an added sadness due to the passing of his son, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd, in June.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The Vice President also emphasized the two Aquinos, and former President Corazon “Cory” Aquino showed heroism and love for the country.

lie

“Si (For) Ninoy, nanindigan na (he believed that) the Filipino is worth dying for; si President Cory, na (that) the Filipino is worth living for; kay (for) PNoy, the Filipino is worth fighting for. Namatay, nabuhay, at lumaban silang tatlo dahil sa iisang adhikain: Ang adhikain ng lipunang tumatamasa ng ginhawa ng kaunlaran; isang lipunang patas at makatao, kung saan iginagalang ang karapatan at dignidad ng bawat Pilipino,” the Vice President said.

(They all died, lived, and fought for one thing: For a society to achieve progress, fair and humane; where rights and dignity of Filipinos are respected.)

“In Ninoy’s death, President Cory’s life, and PNoy’s fight along the straight and righteous path, they collectively pursued this vision; they showed what we all know to be the truth: That the Filipino is worth dreaming for,” she added.