Robredo mourns passing of CHR chairman

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Saturday mourned the death of Commission on Human Rights (CHR) chairman Jose Luis Martin 'Chito' Gascon who passed away due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Ngayong umaga, sinalubong ako ng napakalungkot na balita. Pumanaw na si Commission on Human Rights Chair Chito Gascon. Nakikiramay ako sa kanyang asawa't anak, sa buong staff ng CHR, at sa buong hanay ng mga nagtanggol sa karapatang pantao at patas at malayang lipunan (This morning, I was met with a very sad news. Commission on Human Rights chairman Chito Gascon has passed away. I sympathize with his wife and children, the entire CHR staff and all those who defend human rights and equal and free society),” she said in a statement.

In his work and activism, the Vice President said Gaston has touched many lives.

“He was a student leader, advocate and mentor that so many looked up to,” she said.

“Noong estudyante ako sa UP, sa mga martsa namin laban sa diktatura, si Chito ang nanguna bilang Chair ng UP student council (When I was still a student at UP [University of the Philippines], our marches against dictatorship, it was Chito who led us as chair of the UP Student Council),” Robredo said.

She said Gascon had opened the door for others to engage in protests and free expression on freedom and democracy.

Gascon has helped a lot of people and has inspired others for his bravery and stance, the Vice President said.

“His was a constant light in these dark times. It is now up to all of us to tend to this light. May we all honor his legacy by following his example of compassion, courage and integrity. Rest in peace, Chito. Mananatili ka lagi sa puso naming lahat (You will always remain in our hearts),” she said.