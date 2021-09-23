Robredo must make ‘immediate decision’ on 2022 presidential bid – Trillanes

FORMER senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes 4th said Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo must decide immediately if she plans to run for the highest position in the 2022 elections.

In a statement on Thursday, Trillanes said he and the Magdalo group believe that now is the right time for the Vice President to announce her political plans considering that there is only one week left for candidates to file their candidacy.

“Naniniwala kami na sapat na panahon na ang nagdaan para sa kanyang masusing pagsusuri at pagtimbang sa kung ano ang makakabuti sa ating bansa,” said Trillanes, chairman of the Magdalo Group.

(We believe the time has already passed for her to make a thorough decision and weigh in what’s best for our country.)

“Muli, nananawagan kaming mga Magdalo kay VP Leni na magbigay na nga agarang desisyon ukol sa darating na 2022 elections. Kailangan nang sagutin ang pangamba ng karamihan kung pamumunuan niya ba ang tunay na oposisyon sa pamamagitan ng pagtakbo bilang president o ipapaubaya na lang sa iba ang ipagpatuloy ang laban tungo sa tunay na pagbabago,” he said.

(The Magdalo is calling on VP Leni to make an immediate decision regarding the 2022 polls. We need to respond to those who are concerned whether she will lead the real opposition by gunning for presidency or she will let others take the lead towards real change.)

Trillanes also added that the whole force of the opposition are more than prepared to back Robredo if she runs for President. He also expressed confidence that the Vice President will surely win if she runs for president in the 2022 polls.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Last week, Robredo said she will run in 2022 if the unity ticket chooses her, adding she will give herself three weeks to decide.

The filing of Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) is scheduled from October 1 to 8, 2021.