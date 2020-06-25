Robredo: No need for Duque to take a leave, just a change in policies

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III does not have to take a leave while amid an investigation being conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman, but stressed there should be a policy reforms.

“Mahirap yung kalaban natin, parang mahirap magpalit ng heneral habang nasa gitna ng laban,” Robredo said Thursday over ANC.

(We have a tough enemy, it will be hard to replace a general in the middle of a battle.)

Duque and other officials of the Department of Health are under investigation for the purchase of COVID-19 test kits, among others.

Last week, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said his office ordered the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management to submit documents for its investigation on the COVID-19 response.

“Pero sa akin, mas doon ako sa palitan na lang yung ginagawa, palitan yung polisiya, i-improve lahat. Hindi ako masyado doon sa, I’m not in favor of parang ruffling everything in the midst of it all kasi baka lalong maging sintonado lahat ng ginagawa natin,” Robredo said.

(For me, I’m for changing policies, improving everything. I’m not in favor of seemingly ruffling everything in the midst of it all because what we’re doing now might become even more out of sync.)

“Unless he does not want to listen, then it would be time for him to leave,” she added.

