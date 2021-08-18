Robredo on husband Jesse: ‘He never left’

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo marked the ninth death anniversary of her husband, former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday night, the vice president said “9 years. I visited his grave two weeks early. Two birthdays and two death anniversaries that we weren’t/aren’t in Naga because of the ECQ.”

“But he is always where we are. He never left,” she said.

Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until August 20.

On Wednesday, the Jesse M. Robredo Foundation held a virtual mass in commemoration of his death.

He died in a plane crash off Masbate in August 2012.