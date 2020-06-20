Robredo: Over 700 stranded individuals sent home by OVP this week

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Vice President (OVP) has helped over 700 locally stranded individuals (LSIs) return to their home provinces this week, Vice President Leni Robredo said Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said a number of the LSIs had to stay in a temporary shelter at the Baclaran Church for a few weeks.

“Nakahinga na nang maluwag ang mga stranded nating kababayan dahil sa wakas ay makakabalik na sila sa kani-kanilang mga probinsya,” Robredo said.

(Our stranded countrymen can finally have a sigh of relief because they can now return to their respective provinces.)

“Kabilang na rin sa daan-daang nabigyan natin ng assistance nitong mga nagdaang linggo ay ang mga kababayan nating nagbaka-sakaling makahanap ng paraang makauwi: iyong mga kilo-kilometro ang nilakad, mga wala nang mapagkunan ng pang-upa sa tinutuluyang lugar, at mga sabik nang makapiling ang kani-kanilang mga pamilyang inaalala sa gitna ng krisis na ito,” she added.

(Among the hundreds that were given assistance in this past week were our countrymen who were seeking ways to go home: those who have walked for miles, those who do not have the means to pay rent, and those who want to be reunited with their families during this crisis.)

Robredo said 146 individuals stranded in Metro Manila were brought home to their respective provinces such as in Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Masbate.

Some 584 stranded individuals were also brought home in Albay the other day, said Robredo.

“Sa ating pagtulong sa mga stranded nating kababayan, nagpatupad tayo ng mga protocol tulad ng pagre-require ng medical certificate at authorization mula sa lokal na pamahalaan ng kanilang uuwiang lugar,” Robredo explained.

(In helping our stranded countrymen, we implemented protocols such as requiring them medical certificate and authorization from their local governments.)

“Sumailalim din ang bawat pasahero sa mga disinfection procedures at temperature check bago sila pasakayin sa mga bus. Nagbigay rin tayo ng hot meals at iba pang makakain sa mga LSIs,” the Vice President added.

(Each passenger also underwent disinfection procedures and temperature check before they were allowed to ride the bus. We also provided hot meals and other food items for the LSIs.)

Robredo thanked the Redemptorist Church – National Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parañaque and the provincial governments of Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes at Masbate for their coordination with the OVP.

