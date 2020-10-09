Robredo: Pandemic highlights need for more mental health investment

MANILA, Philippines—Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday (Oct. 9) pleaded for more investments in mental health systems which the COVID-19 pandemic is also wreaking havoc on.

“The things we need to invest in are in front of us: Strengthen our community-based mental health services as well as our mental health services in hospitals,” said Robredo in a message for the “Virtual March for Mental Health” event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of all, encourage others to share their mental health struggles, and treat them with acceptance and the dignity they deserve,” she added.

Her message comes ahead of the commemoration of World Mental Health Day on Saturday (Oct. 10).

FEATURED STORIES

Uncertainties brought about by the pandemic have unleashed worldwide concerns about the mental health of people caught in the middle of the health crisis.

“Just as COVID-19 demands all elements of society to harmonize, come together and move forward as one, building a better normal means constantly recognizing that no single area of human health is more important than another,” Robredo said.

Robredo’s message came just three days after the World Health Organization (WHO) released results of a worldwide survey on the pandemic’s impact on mental health.

According to the WHO report released on Oct. 6, the pandemic has “disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93 percent of countries worldwide.”

“Demand for mental health is increasing,” the WHO report said, citing the results of its survey.

The survey of 130 countries, according to WHO, “provides the first global data showing the devastating impact of COVID-19 on access to mental health services and underscores the need for increased funding.”

The survey, conducted from June to August in 130 countries that are members of WHO, evaluated “how provision of mental, neurological and substance use has changed due to COVID-19, the types of services that have been disrupted and how countries are adapting to overcome these challenges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the WHO report, among the survey findings were::

Over 60 percent of people in the 130 countries “reported disruptions to mental health services for vulnerable people, including children and adolescents (72 percent), older adults (70 percent) and women requiring antenatal or postnatal services (61 percent).”

At least 67 percent of the people saw disruptions in “counselling and psychotherapy, 65 percent to critical harm reduction services.”

At least 35 percent “reported disruptions to emergency interventions, including those for people experiencing prolonged seizures.”

Some 30 percent reported “disruptions in access for medications for mental, neurological and substance use disorders.”

At least 75 percent reported “partial disruptions to school and workplace mental health services.”

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>