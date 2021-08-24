Robredo: Party-list system abuse should be addressed

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Tuesday said the problems persisting in the party-list system in the country should be addressed.

In a webinar on Tuesday, Robredo said the party-list system should give representation to the marginalized sector and “give opportunities for people who do not have the capacity to run in regular elections.”

“Pero (But) with the course of many elections that we’ve had itong [these] party-list system has been abused time and again. So, ‘yung sa akin, dapat maupuan na natin ito (So, for me, we should address this at once),” Robredo said.

The Vice President said solutions to resolve the issue should be made to avoid using the constitutional provision that paves the way for a consolidation of power of many political dynasties.

“So, ‘yung sa akin (for me), there is a lot of room to improve on in our current electoral systems,’yung party,’yung strengthening of political parties is one of the many things that we can improve on,” the Vice President added.

Robredo also noted that there were numerous bills on party-list systems that were filed in the Congress. With this, the Vice President is now hoping for “honest to goodness debates” on such bills.

“I just hope that we would have honest to goodness debates on this para mapag-aralan siya ng maayos. ‘Yung ngayon hindi nagkaroon eh, hindi nagkaroon ng maayos na debate about this, nagkaroon pa ng pandemic and the next elections is around the corner.” she said.



(I just hope that we would have honest to goodness debates on this, to study it thoroughly. Because we did not have a chance to do so. There was no proper debate about it. Then the pandemic came and the next election is just around the corner.)

“So ‘yung sa akin (for me), I’m very much open to change, gusto ko lang masiguro na kung magkakaroon ng pagbabago (I just want to make sure that if there will be a change) it is for the better,” she added.

In her weekly radio show Biserbisyong Leni last January, Robredo said addressing the problems and abuse in the party-list system will not be resolved through Charter change.

She also said that talking about charter change in the middle of the pandemic would be a “dangerous exercise”.