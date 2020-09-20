Robredo: Periodic assessment better than a state of calamity until 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo believes it would be better for the government to make periodic assessments of the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic than extend the declaration of a state of calamity in the entire country until 2021.

“Sa panahon ng krisis, inaasahan natin na kailangan ng deklarasyon na ito…Pero hindi ko lang alam kung ano iyong basehan na hanggang 2021. Sana ano na lang, parang may periodic sana na pag-assess. May periodic sanang pag-assess kung kinakailangan pa,” Robredo said Sunday during her weekly radio program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo said this after President Duterte extended the state of calamity for one more year due to the ongoing health crisis. The declaration will be effective until September 12, 2021, “unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant.”

“Kasi gusto bang sabihin na ganoon katagal iyong emergency situation natin? Kasi kung ganoon katagal, parang nakakatakot para sa atin,” Robredo added.

FEATURED STORIES

As of Sunday, the country has a total of 286,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 229,865 recoveries and 4,984 deaths.

/MUF



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>