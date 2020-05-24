Robredo: Ramadan, Eid’l Fitr strengthen bond among Muslims amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Although the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic may have changed how Eid’l Fitr is celebrated, Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said this has “strengthened” the connection among Muslim Filipinos.

Due to the health crisis posed by the coronavirus, Robredo said Muslim families and friends were left with no choice but to spend the end of Ramadan either “in smaller groups” or “in solitary reflection.”

“Despite this, we see the many ways that Eid’l Fitr and the past holy month of Ramadan strengthened the linkages among Muslim Filipinos,” Robredo said in a statement.

“We see it in friends reaching out and checking on each other online during fasting; in Muslim business owners extending compassion to their staff; in leaders who advocate peace and put their constituents front and center in their agenda,” she added.

Robredo then called on Filipinos to “embody the spirit of Eid’l Fitr.”

“May we realize that the many threads of our beliefs ultimately weave into the collective fabric of Filipino identity. May we all live in adherence to Eid’l Fitr’s message of inclusiveness and communal responsibility,” she further said.

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow over Muslims’ celebration of Ramadan due to existing health directives on physical distancing and lockdowns in place.

Rituals that are part of its commemoration were also greatly affected as mass gatherings remain prohibited nationwide to prevent the spread of the virus.

