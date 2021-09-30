Robredo thankful for 1Sambayan nomination, seeks more prayers

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo is thankful for her nomination by 1Sambayan as its presidential candidate but asked her supporters to pray more to help her make the right decision.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa nominasyon na ito ng 1Sambayan. Malaking karangalan ang tiwalang ipinagkaloob sa akin ng mga miyembro ng grupong ito (I am thankful for this nomination by 1Sambayan. The trust given to me by the members of this group is a great honor)”, Robredo said in a statement.

She also thanked Filipinos who in the past weeks and months have shown their support for her.

“Sa mga susunod na araw, samahan ninyo akong magdasal pa, that our decision will be what is best for our country (In the coming days, join me in praying more, that our decision will be what is best for our country)”, Robredo said.

The filing of certificates of candidacy is from Oct. 1 to 8, 2021.

Robredo said in the weekly radio show BISErbisyong Leni on Sunday that she has no choice but to decide before Oct. 8, 2021.

“Kasi kung ang desisyon ko magfa-file, kailangang handa na ako by October 8 (Because if I decide to file, I need to be ready by October 8)”, she said.