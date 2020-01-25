Robredo thanks public for praying for ailing mom

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has acknowledged the public for praying for her ailing mother, who is undergoing medical treatment in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Robredo said her mother is “much better” and “vital signs have improved.”

“Thank you all for your prayers. My mom was able to survive a most difficult day. Although she’s still on ventilator, she’s much better today and her vital signs have improved. Still praying for her complete healing,” Robredo said in her caption.

Thank you all for your prayers. My mom was able to survive a most difficult day. Although she’s still on ventilator,… Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Friday, January 24, 2020

On Friday, Robredo announced that she rushed to her home in Naga City after learning of the condition of her mother, who is suffering from an unidentified illness.

“Rushed home to Naga this afternoon for my Mom who turned for the worst. Please help me pray that she pulls through this,” Robredo said.



