Robredo to detractors: ‘Don’t worry, I didn’t apply for IATF post’

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo told her detractors to stop worrying about her having a position at the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), saying that she did not ask for one in the first place.

Robredo on Sunday was reacting to suggestions that she should lead the IATF, the government body tasked to handle the country’s COVID-19 programs, amid allegations of failure on the part of the government to respond effectively to the pandemic.

“Huwag po kayong matakot kasi hindi ako nag-a-apply,” a chuckling Robredo said in her radio program at DZXL. “Nakakatawa lang kasi nahahalata kung sino iyong natatakot, eh.”

(Do not be afraid because I did not apply for any post. It’s funny because you can actually notice who are afraid of me having a position)

The Vice President also reiterated the remarks of her spokesperson, lawyer Barry Gutierrez, that she does not need any specific Cabinet position to be able to help in fighting COVID-19.

“Unang-una, hindi ko naman kailangan ng posisyon. Hindi ko kailangan iyong posisyon para tumulong,” she said.

(First of all, I do not need any position. I do not need any position to offer any help)

“Nakita naman sa trabaho natin mula Day One na dati nga, hindi pa tayo ina-appoint sa Cabinet marami na tayong ginagawa. Hindi ako nag-a-apply, hindi ko kailangan ng posisyon para may magawa,” she added.

(People saw how I worked since day one, as I have done a lot of things even before I was appointed to the Cabinet. I never applied for any post, I do not need any position to be able to do something)

Previously, Senator Bong Go said that Robredo might not mesh well with IATF officials, given that they are part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration. Go also highlighted what transpired in Robredo’s last stint with the Cabinet — as the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs — where she was fired after just 18 days.

The proposal for the second-highest official to lead the IATF came from former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, after Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told Robredo to make suggestions instead of merely criticizing the government’s efforts.

Roque’s remarks stemmed from Robredo’s criticism of the way authorities have handled the issue of stranded workers after household helper Michelle Silvertino died on a footbridge waiting for the resumption of bus trips to her hometown of Calabanga in Camarines Sur.

Despite the easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, several transportation modes are still not allowed to operate to prevent coronavirus transmissions.

And regarding suggestions for her to just help solve the COVID-19 problems, Robredo reminded the public that she has been doing just that, warning authorities to consider stopping inbound flights from China even before the pandemic arrived in the country.

“At saka natatawa ako diyan […] kasi tino-troll pa nila ako noong sinabi kong hintuin na iyong flights,” she noted.

(I found that funny, because I was being trolled when I suggested that inbound flights should be stopped.)

Aside from calling out administration policies, Robredo’s office and their partners from the private sector have also mounted several donation drives, from garnering funds to buy personal protective equipment for health workers, offering shuttle services and dormitories for frontliners, and temporary shelters for medical practitioners.

Just recently, Robredo sought donations for old but functioning laptops which may be used by students for distance learning.

