Robredo to gov’t: Impose China-wide travel ban now

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday urged the government to immediately impose a China-wide travel ban amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Ang kasalukuyang banta ng coronavirus sa bawat Pilipino ay nangangailangan ng agarang aksyon mula sa ating pamahalaan,” Robredo said in a statement.

(The recent threat of the coronavirus to Filipinos needs immediate action from the government).

She noted that there had been a lot of recommendations to strengthen the government’s action to contain the virus, which includes the declaration of a travel ban on all flights coming from China and to ensure that enough support is given to Filipinos in the virus-affected areas.

“Bawat minutong ipapagbukas pa ang pag-aksyon sa mga rekomendasyong ito, lalong nailalagay sa panganib ang kapakanan at kalusugan ng ating mga mamamayan,” she added.

(Each minute that we don’t act on these recommendations, the public’s welfare and health are put into more danger).

This comes after the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in the Philippines.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said a 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the Philippines through a flight from Hong Kong last week, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which first broke out in the capital city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

“Wala na tayong panahon para sa mahabang usapan. Buhay ng tao ang nakasalalay kaya agarang aksyon, tamang impormasyon at mabilisang desisyon ang kailangan,” Robredo went on.

(We have no time to waste on long discussions. Lives are at stake and we need immediate action, right information and fast decisions).

“Sa panahon ng krisis, dapat makaasa ang taumbayan sa kanyang pamahalaan na walang aaksayahing oras para unahin ang kanilang kapakanan,” she added.

(In times of crisis, the Filipino should be able to depend on the government not to waste any time for their welfare).

President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to impose a temporary travel ban on travelers coming from Wuhan City and the entire Hubei province, his former aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), meanwhile, earlier expressed its readiness to repatriate Filipinos from China.