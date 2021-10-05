Robredo to make ‘important announcement’

ViCE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo will make “an important announcement” on Thursday, according to an advisory from the Office of the Vice President.

Robredo had said in her weekly radio show BISErbisyong Leni that she has no choice but to decide before Oct. 8, 2021 on whether or not she will run for president in the 2022 elections.

“Kasi kung ang desisyon ko magfa-file, kailangang handa na ako by October 8 (Because if I decide to file, I need to be ready by October 8)”, she said.

The filing of certificate of candidacy (CoC) is until October 8.