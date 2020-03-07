Robredo to public: Stay vigilant, don’t spread fake news on coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Stay alert, keep calm and stop spreading fake information on the coronavirus disease or COVID-19, Vice President Leni Robredo reminded Filipinos on Saturday as the Philippine health department recorded two new cases of the fatal disease.

“Kaya naman patuloy din ang pagpapaalala natin sa ating mga kababayan na huwag mag-panic, maging kalmado at alerto, at magbahagi lamang ng mga wastong impormasyon mula sa mga kinauukulan,” Robredo said in a Facebook video.

(That is why we should always remind our countrymen to not panic, be calm and alert and share only the right information sourced from our authorities about the coronavirus.)

The Vice President also reminded the public to undertake the proper health protocols, including observing proper cough etiquette, washing of hands or using alcohol and consulting health centers when experiencing respiratory symptoms.

The Department of Health has announced the first two local cases of the coronavirus disease which involved a 48-year-old lawyer who traveled from Japan and a 62-year-old Filipino who frequented a prayer hall in San Juan City.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines to five. The first three cases involved Chinese nationals, one of whom died due to severe pneumonia and the other due to the coronavirus.

The two Filipinos are currently confined at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City, where samples from patients under investigation are being tested for COVID-19.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora ordered a temporary closure and disinfection of the prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills.

Previous visitors of the said prayer hall who are experiencing respiratory symptoms are urged to contact the Department of Health hotline through 02)8-651-7800 loc 1149-1150 for treatment and proper referral to a health facility.

