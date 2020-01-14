Robredo to visit Batangas families displaced by Taal erruption

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is set to visit families in Batangas who were displaced following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

An advisory Tuesday said Robredo is scheduled to have a briefing at the Bulwagan Makulot, Fernando Air Base in Lipa, Batangas.

The Vice President will then go to the Old Municipal Covered Court in Sta. Teresita, Batangas to visit the displaced families at 2:45 p.m.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the eruption of Taal Volcano affected around 30,400 residents of Cavite and Batangas provinces.

Taal Volcano on Sunday afternoon had a phreatic eruption or a steam-driven episode that occurs when water beneath the ground or at the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) later declared Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano, which meant that a “hazardous explosive eruption is expected within hours or days.”

Batangas was placed under a state of calamity due to Taal’s unrest.

