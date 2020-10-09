Robredo turns over health workers’ shelter built by soldiers

MANILA, Philippines—Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday (Oct. 9) turned over a shelter for workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City.

The vice president led the inauguration ceremony for the shelter, which was attended by Maj. Gen. William Ilagan, chief engineer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete, NKTI executive director.

The AFP’s 51st Engineering Brigade provided manpower in the construction of the shelter which was part of the Office of the Vice President’s Oasis Project. It seeks to provide temporary homes for health workers who are on the frontline of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The AFP commends its engineers and personnel who worked tirelessly to complete the facilities under the Oasis Project,” said AFP Chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay, in a statement. “This is a vital part of the national effort to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by uplifting the morale and welfare of our frontline workers,” he said.

Gapay and Robredo met last month at Camp Aguinaldo, the AFP headquarters in Quezon City, during which the Vice President thanked the military for supporting her projects, including Oasis.

“We thank the Vice President for giving the AFP an opportunity to take part in this noble project,” said Gapay.

“Our soldiers will remain open for future partnerships and endeavours that will help lessen the burden of our people as we continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

