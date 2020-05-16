Robredo: With P60.9M fund, ‘we will now be able to deliver 321,488 PPE sets’

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday said her office would be increasing its target personal protective equipment (PPE) for distribution to nearly 321,500 sets that will now benefit more than 21,400 medical workers at the frontlines of the country’s COVID-19 battle.

This came as Robredo said that continuous in-kind donations being received by its partner organization, “Kaya Natin Movement”, allowed them to save and maximize the P60.9 million cash donations so far collected to increase their target number of PPEs for distribution nationwide.

“With our savings, we will now be able to deliver a total of 321,488 PPE daily sets for 21,432 frontliners,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“Ibig sabihin, ang ambag niyo para sana sa isang PPE set, higit sa doble na ang katumbas (This means that your donation for one PPE set is now equivalent to more than double). We’ve added 182,310 PPE sets to our initial target of 139,178 PPE sets, which will help 12,154 more frontliners, on top of the 9,278 frontliners as originally planned,” she added.

To date, the Philippines has 12,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 817 deaths and 2,561 recoveries.

