Robredo’s office opens another temporary shelter for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo announced Wednesday that her office has officially opened its second temporary shelter for the frontliners of the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said the second site of The Oasis Project, an initiative by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and its private partners, is located at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) in Quezon City.

[A] Ikalawang temporary shelter site para sa frontliners, binuksan ng OVP at #AngatBuhay partners!Pormal na… FEATURED STORIES Posted by VP Leni Robredo on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The first site for The Oasis Project was inaugurated last month at the Lung Center of the Philippines.

“Layon ng The Oasis Project na matulungan ang frontliners sa pamamagitan ng maayos at maaliwalas na pahingahan, sa panahong mas mabigat ang kanilang responsibilidad dahil sa COVID-19,” Robredo said.

(The Oasis Project aims to help frontliners with a conducive and comfortable break, at a time when they carry heavy responsibility due to COVID-19.)

Aside from the temporary shelters, the OVP has also raised millions in donations for the procurement of personal protective equipment and launched free shuttle services for health workers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

