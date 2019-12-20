Robredo’s plea for Chirstmas: Help victims of calamities
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday appealed to the public to be one with victims of natural calamities in the country as Christmas Day nears.
“Tulungan iyong mga nasalanta ng [Typhoon] Tisoy, iyong mga biktima ng earthquake sa Davao. Na sana kahit papaano pasayahin naman natin iyong Christmas ng ating mga kababayan,” Robredo said in an interview in Albay.
(Help those affected by [Typhoon] Tisoy, the victims of earthquakes in Davao. That hopefully somehow we can make the Christmas of our fellow countrymen happy.)
“Sana iparamdam natin sa kanila na tayo ay nakikiisa,” she added.
(I hope we can make them feel that we are being one with them.)
Robredo also extended her support towards the victims of Typhoon Tisoy and the recent series of quakes in the Mindanao region.
“Iyong sa akin, iyong mensahe ko sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo at lindol, pagpaabot ng aming pakikiisa, na sa gitna ng pagdadalamhati, sa gitna ng kahirapan, nakikiisa kami sa kanila,” Robedo said.
(For me, my message to the victims of typhoon and earthquake, we want to extend our support. That amid the struggles, we are one with them.)
“Kami, alam namin na hindi maiibsan iyong kahirapan na pinagdadaanan nila. Sumusubok lang kami na kahit papaano mapagaan nang kaunti,” she added.
(We know we cannot allay the struggle they are going through. We are just attempting to somehow make it easy for even just a bit.)
Robredo said she will only have a simple Christmas celebration with her children in Naga.
