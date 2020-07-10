“Rodante Marcoleta responds to Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil at ABS-CBN franchise hearing: ‘Naramdaman ko ang kanilang katapatan’”

Sagip Party-List Representative Rodante Marcoleta responded to a personal message Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil sent for him and his wife.

Sagip Party-List Representative Rodante Marcoleta on Thursday, July 9, responded to a personal message actors Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil sent for him and his wife, asking him to reconsider his stand against their home network, ABS-CBN.

In his summation speech on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal House hearing, Marcoleta, one of the staunchest critics of the network, extended his appreciation to the onscreen and real-life couple.

“Gusto ko pong pasalamatan, bago ako magtapos, si Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano, sa pagbati at pamamanhik na ipinaabot nila sa aming mag-asawa,” Marcoleta said.

He went on: “Naramdaman ko ang kanilang katapatan. Sana po ganoon ang ABS-CBN.

“Sa kanilang dalawa, alam kong mauunawaan nila, na ito po ay tawag lang ng tungkulin. At hinahangad ko ang higit na tagumpay para sa kanila sa mga darating na panahon.”

Liza and Enrique, or LizQuen as their onscreen tandem is known to fans, recently made a video message for Marcoleta and his wife after the lawmaker admitted in a previous hearing that they used to watch their show Make It With You before it was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Liza and Enrique thanked the couple for supporting the series, and then appealed to the congressman to consider supporting, too, ABS-CBN’s bid to renew its franchise.

ABS-CBN’s television and radio broadcast have been off air since May 5, after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against the network due to its lapsed franchise. Further broadcast platforms of ABS-CBN—TVPlus and SKYdirect—were ordered shut on June 30.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Thursday held summations of the last 12 hearings on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal. It could vote on the network’s franchise application this Friday, July 10, or next week.