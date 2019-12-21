“Rodjun Cruz, Dianne Medina wed at Manila Cathedral”
After more than two years of engagement, Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina have officially tied the knot today, December 21.
Guests in attendance used #RodToForeverWithDianne in various photos and videos shared via social media.
Held at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila, Cruz and Medina had a star-studded wedding ceremony.
Among the stars spotted at the wedding were Rodjun’s brother Rayver Cruz, Matteo Guiduicelli, Sunshine Cruz, Joross Gamboa, Aaron Villaflor, Kristoffer Martin, Bianca Umali, Ruru Madrid, and Marco Alcaraz.
Part of the couples’ entourage, Alden Richards and Maxine Medina walked the aisle together.
See photos and videos below:
Last October, Dianne Medina, and Rodjun Cruz flew to Cappadocia in Turkey for their prenup photoshoot.
Meanwhile, Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz moved to their new home earlier this week.
Congratulations, Rodjun and Dianne!