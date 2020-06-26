Rodriguez wants DOJ review as 2 ex-PMA execs cleared in Dormitorio hazing

MANILA, Philippines — Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez on Friday urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to review the decision of the Baguio City Prosecutors’ Office, which cleared two former officials of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in the hazing of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Rodriguez pointed out in a statement that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) found “sufficient evidence” to file charges against former PMA superintendent Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista and Brig. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Baguio prosecutors dismissed the charges against Evangelista and Bacarro for lack of probable cause.

Evangelista and Bacarro tendered their resignation last year following Dormitorio’s death.

FEATURED STORIES

Meanwhile, prosecutors found a basis to file criminal charges against four PMA cadets and three doctors of the PMA Station Hospital.

According to Rodriguez, the NBI concluded in its investigation that both Evangelista and Bacarro “did not take action to prevent the maltreatment of Dormitorio despite complaints reaching them.”

“Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra should review and if possible reverse the findings of his Baguio prosecutors. The Anti-Hazing Law clearly holds responsible those who could have prevented hazing activities but have not done so,” Rodriguez said.

The lawmaker also cited how Dormitorio’s family, who also hails from Cagayan de Oro, was dissatisfied with the decision of the Baguio City Prosecutor’s Office.

“We will not be able to stop hazing in this country if we set free the highest officials of educational institutions in spite of their clear complicity in the hazing such as having known of the hazing but do not prevent or stop it,” Rodriguez said.

KGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ