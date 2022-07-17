Roger Waters Says He’s ‘Far More Important’ Than Drake Or The Weeknd

Roger Waters has shared his opinion on Canadian chart-toppers Drake and The Weeknd, claiming he’s “far, far, far more important” than they could ever hope to be. The Pink Floyd co-founder shared his opinion while chatting to news outlet The Globe And Mail, who failed to cover his recent shows in Toronto last week.

Beginning on the offensive by pointing this fact out, the interviewer noted that they had in fact been assigned to cover The Weeknd’s show instead, despite it being cancelled due to a network outage. “I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music,” Rogers countered. “People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him.”

The interviewer remained diplomatic, noting that while The Globe And Mail “don’t do as many concert reviews as [they] used to”, an interview request with Waters was in fact placed, only to be refused.

“Good, I’m glad to hear that, and I look forward to reading this in the pages of your newspaper,” Waters responded. “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd.

“And, by the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got,” he added. “There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

Though it’s unclear how Waters measures importance, the interviewer continued the chat by focusing on the musician’s pro-Palestine views – a topic which Drake and The Weeknd rarely publicly weigh in on.

