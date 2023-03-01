Rolling Beast Teams Up with Red Bull for New App-based Alpine Sports Competition Supported by 3D Tracking

YABULI, China, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rolling Beast , the company behind an innovative 3D ski tracking app, is partnering up with energy drinks conglomerate Red Bull to hold an app-based alpine sports competition. This marks a key milestone for Rolling Beast on its journey to make 3D the new standard for ski tracking apps.

A Competition Recorded in 3D

As the world gradually gets back to normal operations, decreasing travel restrictions has seen an increase in the number of skiers and snowboarders back to the snowy peaks in winter. The growing demand made it the perfect opportunity for Rolling Beast and Red Bull to join forces for a ski competition in the Yabuli Ski Resort in China on February 25.

The collaboration gives participants the chance to use the Rolling Beast app’s main feature — 3D tracking — to record their runs. Once downloaded, their times can be posted on the leaderboard as a mark of entry, with those having the best times and stats standing a chance to win prizes from both Rolling Beast and Red Bull.

For Rolling Beast, this partnership marks a significant jump in its standing among skiers and snowboarders around the world, considering the app only recently launched early this year. Besides initial success in China and Japan, the company will continue to build the momentum of its global app version by expanding trail maps and offerings worldwide.

The Next Generation of Ski Tracking

With an app experience that goes beyond the conventional functions, Rolling Beast offers plenty of value to users in a variety of ways. The utilization of 3D tracking, as opposed to 2D tracking used by other apps, delivers the next generation of ski tracking only possible with Rolling Beast.

Users can look forward to an interactive experience that has been designed to enhance the skiing experience in all areas. Runs are tracked and can be replayed in rich 3D using real data, including distance, speed, verticals, and runs, while zooming, rotating, and speed control are all part of the package, helping to gamify the skiing experience. Interactive 3D tracking replays and relevant activities can also be shared via social media platforms like WeChat.

“The use of 3D tracking truly ushers in the next generation of ski tracking, which brings immense utility to our users in all sorts of ways. Not only do we want to empower skiers and snowboarders around the world with our technology, but we also want to help create an enriching environment that makes winter sports more accessible to all who want to be a part of it,” shared Kudi Ku, Co-Founder of Rolling Beast.

In addition, those looking to prepare themselves sufficiently for slopes and resorts will benefit from Rolling Beast’s database of ski trails and resorts. Rich, detailed information on each lift and trail allows users to pick their runs by filtering trail names, opening times, and ski levels with data including the distance, average inclination, and max inclination to find the most suitable runs.

The app also makes it easier for friends to get together and indulge in their passion for alpine sports. The group function makes it possible to see the real-time positioning of each member of the group on the slopes, together with relevant leaderboards that foster friendly competition.

About Rolling Beast

Based out of Shanghai, Rolling Beast is focused on delivering the best ski tracking app experience for users globally, powered by its 3D tracking and data analytics. For more information, please visit https://rollingbeast.com/.