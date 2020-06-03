Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Stella Donnelly, DMA’S Lead The State Of Music This Weekend

The State of Music‘s sixth and final episode of its first series will be broadcast this Friday (5th June), with an absolutely huge lineup of some of the country’s best.

The bumper final episode will include performances from the likes of DMA’S, Violent Soho, The Cat Empire (filmed at The Forum in Melbourne) and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, with special guest Stella Donnelly, performing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The episode will also see performances from Frente (performing with Alice Skye, Allara, Olympia and Katy Steele), The Temper Trap performing with members of The Australian Children’s Choir and many more.

If you’re not across it yet, The State of Music is a collaboration between Mushroom Group and the Victorian Government’s Victoria Together initiative.

The program, which has been running every week since its launch earlier this month, has featured performances from some of the country’s most beloved acts along with local up-and-coming artists. Past episodes have included the likes of Paul Kelly, Alex Lahey, Montaigne, Gordi and many, many more.

Episode six of The State of Music will kick off at 7:30PM AEST on Friday, 5th June. You can livestream the event here via the Victoria Together website, their YouTube channel or Facebook page.

If you missed previous episodes – or simply want to relive them – all five are available to catch up on here.

Image: Mushroom Creative House