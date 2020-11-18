Rolling Stone Australia Relaunches Annual Awards Show

Rolling Stone Australia is relaunching its annual awards show. Set to kick off in March next year, the iconic series is returning with awards in five categories for Australia’s finest musical exports.

The Rolling Stone Australia Awards were last active in 2015. It saw Tkay Maidza take out Best New Talent, The Delta Riggs with Live Act of the Year, and triple j taking home the Milestone Award.

The nominees for the awards will be announced on Wednesday, 25th November, with the awards night set to go ahead on Sunday, 31st March at The Argyle in Sydney.

Nominations for the awards are open now via the online voting portal, with awards available across five categories. Aussie artists can snag awards for Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, Rolling Stone Global Award, and Rolling Stone Reader’s Award.

Rolling Stone Australia Awards Categories

Best Record

Best Single

Best New Artist

Rolling Stone Global Award

Rolling Stone Reader’s Award

Rolling Stone Australia Awards 2021

Nominations open now

Sunday, 31st March

The Argyle, Sydney

Tickets: Invite Only