Roman to Vega on ‘Ama Namin’ drag performance: ‘Straighten up!’

“Umayos ka, Pura! We ask for respect, so let’s also show respect. As a Catholic, I feel offended.”

(Straighten up, Pura!)

These words came from Bataan first district Representative Geraldine Roman and she was addressing entertainer Pura Luka Vega following her drag performance in which she danced to an ‘Ama Namin’ remix.

“As a Catholic, I feel offended. The right to self-expression is not absolute. Each of us carries the rainbow flag, so let’s strive to do good,” she urged her fellow Filipinos.

Roman recognizes the importance of freedom of expression and the diverse identities within the LGBT+ community.

However, she emphasizes the need for mutual respect and sensitivity to religious beliefs.

Amid the controversy sparked by the performance of Vega, the lawmaker urged the people to refrain from engaging in criticisms and divisive actions.

She said the public must, instead, forgive persons who commit misdeeds.

“Kapag may miyembro ng LGBT+ na nagkamali, hinuhusgahan ang buong komunidad. Let’s not destroy our own community,” she said.

(When there is a member who makes mistakes, the whole community are passing judgment on the wrongdoer.)

“We have everything to gain if we do good or even better,” she added.

