“Romina, Daniela to return in digital series ‘KG Online’”

Romina and Daniela Mondragon, two of the well-loved characters of “Kadenang Ginto”, are returning for an online spinoff of the popular afternoon drama.

Beauty Gonzalez and Dimples Romana are set to reprise their roles as Romina and Daniela, respectively, for “KG Online” , one of ABS-CBN’s new offerings under Online Kapamilya Shows (OKS) — a collection of content that are produced from home and can viewed at home via online streaming.

“In KG Online”, Beauty’s Romina and Dimples’s Daniela are expected to carry on with their “feud” as they face off in home challenges related to health and beauty, among others.

“Ang daming aabangan, siyempre ‘yung bangayan naming dalawa,” said Beauty on Thursday night, May 14, during the live launch of OKS via Facebook and YouTube.

[embedded content]

“I’m so happy kasi we can make people happy again. Iyon naman ang purpose natin, to make people happy and forget their problems,” she said.

Romana, meanwhile, said of the show: “Hindi siya ‘yung usual na ini-expect nila. This will be very informative. Marami silang mga ginintuang mapupulot dito sa ‘KG Online.’ ”

“Bawat episode, may itinuturo kami na sana ay makatulong sa ating mga Kapamilya. Bukod sa maibsan ‘yung mga pinagdadaanan nila, at the same time they learn something new that they can do with their families,” she added.