Romualdez lauds ‘community pantry’ initiative for Mayon evacuees

MANILA, Philippines–Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez expressed his appreciation on Friday for the efforts of Albay 3rd District Representative Fernando “Didi” Cabredo in establishing a “community pantry” to aid the evacuees affected by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano.

Cabredo has spearheaded the establishment of a community pantry, aptly named “Community Pantry nina Speaker and Cong Didi”, utilizing the P500,000 financial assistance received from Romualdez and Tingog Party-list Representatives Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre

“It’s very heartwarming to see the return of the community pantry during this situation in Albay. Community pantries symbolized malasakit (compassion) and hope for Filipinos during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Romualdez said.

“I am happy and humbled to serve as an instrument of this laudable initiative that would benefit the evacuees,” he said.

Cabredo plans to source vegetables from farmers affected by Mayon’s unrest, aiding local agriculture while providing food to evacuees.

“This is definitely worth emulating as it would maximize the number of people who would benefit from this initiative,” Romualdez said.

The offices of Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman and 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda also received monetary assistance from Romualdez and the Tingog Party-list. Moreover, all three lawmakers received P500,000 worth of relief goods from Romualdez’s personal disaster relief fund.

At the same time, Romualdez endorsed the release of P10 million to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) cash-for-work program, requested by Representative Salceda to tackle potential long-term displacement caused by the volcano’s ongoing activities.

In total, an assistance package worth P33 million, inclusive of P1 million from Romualdez and Tingog, and P10 million from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, is being deployed to assist the communities affected by the ongoing volcanic activities.

