Romualdez: Speakership ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ to be honored after budget OK

MANILA, Philippines — The “gentlemen’s agreement” between House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco will be honored once the national budget is finally approved in the House of Representatives, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said Sunday.

“I assure my esteemed colleagues that the gentlemen’s agreement will be honored after the approval of the national budget for 2021 on third and final reading on Friday, October 16,” Romualdez said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte himself in 2019, Cayetano should only serve as speaker in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress or until October this year, while Velasco succeeds him and will serve as speaker for the remaining 21 months.

Duterte has already called for a special session of Congress from October 13 to 16 to allow the House of Representatives, which abruptly suspended session on October 6, to approve on final reading the General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which contains the country’s proposed national budget for next year.

FEATURED STORIES

“Let us set aside politics and focus first on the passage of the national budget as requested by the President. I spoke to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea…he reconfirmed that President Duterte’s call for a special session under Proclamation No. 1027 is for Congress to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed national budget,” the majority leader went on.

“We will respect the term-sharing agreement and ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the House of Representatives,” he added.

The President’s call for a special session comes after he threatened to step in and resolve the ruckus at the lower chamber with the speakership row between Cayetano and Velasco threatening the timely passage of the 2021 national budget.

Cayetano and his allies on October 6 suddenly moved to terminate sessions at the House until November 16 after approving on second reading the proposed spending measure for next year.

This termination of session come ahead of the anticipated speakership showdown between Cayetano and Velasco on October 14.

/MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>