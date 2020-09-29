Romy From The xx Dropped Her Debut Solo Single ‘Lifetime’ And It’s A Banger

The xx‘s Romy Madley Croft has released her first official solo single, ‘Lifetime’. The track was written and recorded in London during lockdown, and was produced with Fred again.. and Marta Salogni.

A departure from the relatively sparse, ethereal work with The xx, ‘Lifetime’ sees Croft embrace euphoric, club-oriented pop music that retains the emotional nature of her earlier work. In a statement, Croft said the song was about the dream of being reunited with those we love and capturing the feeling of being together again, with the singer saying it’s about “being totally in the moment and celebrating it”.

Back in April, Croft announced her debut solo album during a set on Instagram Live, where she also performed a new track from the record. At the time, Croft said the project would be a “lot more upbeat”, saying it’s “not exactly going to be guitar music, it’s going to be fun.”

During the livestream, Croft also confirmed that The xx are still “very much a band” are are slowly making new music together. Back in January, the British trio took to social media to say they were looking forward to sharing new material. The xx’s last album was 2017’s I See You.

‘Lifetime’ arrives alongside a lyric video created by designer Patrick Savile and animator Connor Campbell. Watch that below.

