“Ronnie Alonte admits feeling worried about frontliner siblings”

Ronnie Alonte confessed that he and his family have been feeling worried for his two siblings who are currently frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of his frontliner siblings is in the Philippines, while the other one is in the US.

“Medyo kinakabahan po kami siyempre dahil nasa ospital. Hindi namin alam kung puwedeng mahawaan siya at kung mahawaan siya, puwedeng maapektuhan ang family ko. Pero sa kalagayan naman po ngayon ay safe naman po, kasi umuuwi siyang masigla. Pero ang mas kinakaba ko lang po ay ‘yung kapatid ko na nasa Amerika kaysa dito sa Pilipinas, ” Ronnie said in an interview with Magandang Buhay.

The actor remarked that the most challenging part is not personally seeing the situation of his sibling living in America.

“Kasi nakikita namin dito si Kuya Nald na maayos, nakangiti kapag uuwi, wala siyang nararamdaman, okay naman. Pero ‘yung kapatid ko sa ibang bansa ay hindi namin alam ang update talaga kung okay ba doon. Baka sinasabi niya lang na okay doon, pero nahihirapan sila. Kasi ubusan ng pagkain doon,” he said.

Amid the worries and the uncertainties, Ronnie remarked that they are turning to their faith to pray for the protection of his siblings.