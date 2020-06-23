“Ronnie Alonte’s cryptic post triggers speculations of new milestone with Loisa Andalio”

Following speculations that they are taking their relationship to the next level, Ronnie Alonte on Sunday surprised his fans anew when he emptied his Instagram page and posted an intriguing photo with her girlfriend and onscreen partner Loisa Andalio

Following speculations that they are taking their relationship to the next level, Ronnie Alonte on Sunday, June 21, surprised his fans anew when he emptied his Instagram page and posted an intriguing photo with her girlfriend and onscreen partner Loisa Andalio which many took as a hint that the couple is marking a new milestone.

The photo, which went up just after the actor removed all his past posts, sees the couple walking towards a house, which appears to be under construction.

Ronnie only captioned the photo with a home emoji and nothing more, yet it was enough to send their fans abuzz, especially after Loisa left emojis depicting an elderly couple on his post.

This isn’t the first time that fans of Ronnie and Loisa speculated that the two are taking their relationship up another notch.

In April, Ronnie got their followers excited when he took to social media to greet his girlfriend a happy birthday and addressed her as his “future wife.”

Neither of the two have confirmed nor denied rumors of a new milestone in their relationship.

Ronnie 23, and Loisa, 21, have been a couple for almost four years.

They celebrated their third anniversary last November.