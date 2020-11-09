“Ronnie Liang finishes civil-military operations correspondence course”

Army reservist Ronnie Liang has finished the Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Officer Correspondence Course.

The “Ngiti” singer, who took the Philippine Army course from July until September, made the announcement on his social media pages last week.

“I just finished my CMO Officer Correspondence Course,” he said. “I am grateful/ thankful to my Philippine Army Family for the opportunity. This is truly an honor and an exemplary privilege!”

It was in February when Ronnie became a second lieutenant after finishing the Mechanized Infantry Operations Training (MIOT) course at the Armor “Pambato” Division in Capas, Tarlac.

“Grabe ‘yung training. Such a humbling experience. 4 a.m. pa lang gumigising na. Super strict sa time and kilos. Dapat talagang mabilis ka kumilos, from eating your food to taking a bath,” he shared.

“Sobrang ma-physical nung training. But at the end of the day, iisipin mo na malaki ang maitutulong nun sa character mo and pagmamahal mo sa bayan natin,” he added.

As part of his military duty, Ronnie has been actively helping at the frontlines as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from being an Army reservist, Ronnie is also a pilot.

Ronnie has a new Christmas album coming up.

Last month, he released his latest Christmas single, titled “Sa Paskong Darating.” Listen to the song below:

[embedded content]