“Ronnie Liang receives two awards from the army for being a frontliner during pandemic”

Ronnie Liang received two awards at the 44th Founding Anniversary celebration of the Armor Division.

After choosing to be on the frontline to fight COVID-19, singer and army reservist Ronnie Liang received two awards from the Philippine Army on June 16.

Ronnie received the Meritorious Achievement Medal and Disaster Relief Rehabilitation Operation Ribbon at the 44th Founding Anniversary celebration of the Armor Division.

“I will always be grateful for these awards and may it remind me to always pay it forward. It’s a humbling experience to be doing this alongside the generous and selfless men anf women of Philippine Army. Saludo ako sa inyo. Mabuhay tayong lahat,” he posted on his Instagram page after receiving the awards.

Ronnie was assigned to escort medical workers to hospitals during the enhanced community quarantine.

“I want to help, contribute, and be part of the solution in fighting against COVID-19, while preserving our force by serving those who served. Let’s unite against a common, invisible enemy. Ito ay panahon talaga ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan kahit ano pang katayuan, posisyon, pananaw mo sa buhay,” Ronnie shared on why he decided to be a frontliner.