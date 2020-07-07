“Ronnie Liang records ‘80s song for fallen soldiers in Sulu, calls for justice to be served”

Ronnie Liang recorded the ‘80s track ‘Awit Kawal’ in honor of the four soldiers who were killed by the police in Jolo, Sulu.

In honor of the four soldiers who were killed by police officers in Jolo, Sulu, singer and army reservist Ronnie Liang recorded the ‘80s track “Awit Kawal.”

“‘Awit Kawal’ is so touching. Kung sakaling nakakalimutan na ng mundo ang mga mabubuting nagagawa ng army, this song will remind us all na Philippine Army is doing great job. Handang lumaban sa kahit anong laban,” he said in a report by ABS-CBN News.

He added that he is calling for justice to be served for the fallen soldiers.

“As army reservist, 2nd Lieutenant, kaisa ako sa panawagan na mabigyan ng hustisya ang apat na soldiers na pinatay ng Sulu cops. We should be helping and lifting each other,” he remarked.

Ronnie said that he was deeply saddened when he learned the news about the fallen soldiers.

“When they told me about the killing of 4 soldiers, sobra akong nalungkot. Very heartbreaking. They were just doing their job and purpose, tapos biglang ganun na lang ang nangyari. I pray for their souls. I pray for their families. They were our heroes,” he stated.

Ronnie finished his military training in February in Tarlac under the Armor “Pambato” Division (AD).

“Started this 2018 pa pero wala akong sinabihan. I actually volunteered. I said na gusto kong maging parte siyempre to serve the country, to help the community lalo nasa panahon ng pangangailangan. Remember, Marawi siege? Yon ang nagpagising sa akin na talagang kailangan natin magtulungan as a nation,” he said in an interview with PUSH in February.

As an army reservist, he has been actively serving as a frontliner for the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronnie is set to release a music video for “Awit Kawal.”