“Ronnie Liang tests negative for COVID-19, continues work as frontliner”

Singer Ronnie Liang is currently volunteering as a 2nd lieutenant in the Philippine Army to help fight the COVID-19 virus.

Aside from being a licensed pilot, singer Ronnie Liang is also proud to be a second lieutenant in the Philippine Army reserve unit after completing his military training which included courses on battle drills, armored vehicle defensive driving, and raid mission training just last February. Ever since the community quarantine was mandated, Ronnie has volunteered his services with the army and has been involved in various relief efforts as seen in various posts on his Instagram account these past few weeks.

Last April 24, the singer-actor shared that he was relieved to test negative for the COVID-19 virus after being part of the rapid testing within the Philippine army.

He wrote,

“As an army reservist and frontliner, I am always exposed to any possible virus around. As mandated, I submitted myself to a rapid test. Thank God, the result is Negative.

It helps to keep myself healthy, well hydrated and always keeping a safe distance when outside.

I urge everyone to stay at home and follow physical distancing when running errands for the household.

Stay healthy for our loved ones.”