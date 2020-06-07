Rookie drug pusher busted in Quezon sting

LUCENA CITY – Police nabbed a neophyte drug pusher and seized an estimated P133,900 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in Tiaong, Quezon early Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Dennis de Leon, Tiaong police chief, said anti-narcotics agents collared Walter Maloles, 34, after he sold a pack of shabu to an undercover police officer in Barangay Lusacan at around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities seized a total of seven plastic sachets of shabu weighing 20.22 grams.

Police tagged Maloles as a newly- identified shabu pusher in the locality.

He will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

