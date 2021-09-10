Rookie leads TNT to rousing win over NLEX

Games Saturday (DHVSU Gym, Bacolor, Pampanga) 2 p.m. Terrafirma vs NorthPort 4:35 p.m. Blackwater vs Phoenix Super LPG

Make way for the newest star of the PBA – TNT rookie guard Mikey Williams.

The sensational former NBA D-League stalwart finished with 36 points, torched the NLEX defenders with baskets coming from everywhere and carried the Tropang Giga to a convincing 100-85 victory Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Williams, selected fourth overall in the rookie draft by the Tropang Giga, was simply unstoppable as none from the Road Warriors roster – from guards Jericho Cruz and Kevin Alas to swingmen Calvin Oftana, Don Trollano and their best perimeter defender Anthony Semerad – were able to keep up with the Fil-Am guard.

“I’ve had experiences like this one. There were lots of ups and downs, but tonight it went my way,” Williams said. “I just want to continue to build on that and go back to the gym.”

Williams’ production was the most scored by a rookie since Ray Parks ended with 39 in the 2019 Governors Cup during the game between Blackwater and TNT.

Williams’ explosive game also inspired the other members of the team to make their own contribution.



Kib Montalbo, usually a reliever for Williams and veteran guard Jayson Castro, had his own share of the spotlight as he contributed 13 points.

Roger Pogoy added 13 and Poy Erram and Kelly Williams had 10 points apiece for the Tropang Giga who improved their league-leading record to 7-1.

The Road Warriors (4-4) dropped a few notches in the standings following back-to-back losses, including a tough double overtime setback against Magnolia Hotshots on Wednesday.

Beermen lifts Tropang Giga to quarterfinals

San Miguel Beer’s 111-102 triumph over Barangay Ginebra in the main game, meanwhile, gave TNT a free lift to the quarterfinals.

The Beermen (5-2) drew another explosive game from Terrence Romeo, who finished with 29 points, including 12 in the fourth period.

But Romeo wasn’t the only who did damage to the Ginebra defense as Marcio Lassiter gave the Gin Kings a double barreled headache with their outside sniping.

Lassiter contributed 19 markers, including 11 in the fourth period, to hand the Gin Kings their fourth loss in seven games.

Another rookie shines

Earlier, Rain or Shine turned to rookie Santi Santillan, who provided the much needed support for Javee Mocon as the two combined forces in lifting the Elasto Painters to a hard-earned 75-72 win over the Magnolia Hotshots.

Mocon led the way with 19 markers while Santillan, one of the country’s top 3×3 players and picked fifth overall by the Elasto Painters, added 14.

Rain or Shine’s latest win saw the reemergence of James Yap, the league’s two-time Most Valuable Player, who played his best game of the season so far. He chipped in 14 points to reaffirm his role as one of the key contributors for the squad.

“I’ve been talking to James one-on-one, just telling him that we expect a lot from him and we know how much is left. A lot of people are pushing me when I didn’t play him in our first game (in Pampanga), but I knew my plans for James and he knew what I was thinking as well. So, as long as we’re on the same page and now he’s trying to get his rhythm, his game legs, he’s more confident and we’re happy about that,” added Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

Rain or Shine raised its record to 5-4 and the Magnolia dropped to 6-3.