Rookie Santillan shines, vet Nambatac gets job done as Rain or Shine’s nips SMB

Rookie Santi Santillan played the game of his life and had the spotlight on him for the most stretch, but it was Rey Nambatac, who got the job done for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters’ second straight win in three days against heavyweight squads.

Santillan had a breakout performance in his young PBA career, finishing with 21 points on a steady 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

In the end, the Elasto Painters had to count on Nambatac, the team’s undisputed closer.

Cold off the bench as he took the backseat for his rookie teammates who were having there shining moments, Nambatac responded in the closing seconds, hitting a banked shot with two seconds left, allowing the Elasto Painters to escape with a tense 95-93 win over the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Nambatac had ringside view watching his younger teammates, Anton Asistio and Andrei Caracut perform, but when the former Ateneo Blue Eagle lost the ball from the pesky defense CJ Perez and allowed the Beermen to level the count at 93-all, Rain or Shine coach inserted the more experienced guard to bring the team home for a win.

The lefty guard from Letran did exactly just that, but he had to extricate himself from the tight-guarding Beermen defense, split two defenders before banking in a jumper, leaving San Miguel only two seconds to map up a play.

Rain or Shine, one of the top defending squads in the tournament, put the pressure on the receiving Terrence Romeo as the defense of Gabe Norwood forced the multiple-time scoring champion at the last moment to pass it out to Marcio Lassiter, who ran out of time before he released his shot, as Rain or Shine picked up another huge win to bolster its playoff aspirations.



The Elasto Painters improved their win-loss record to 6-4, taking full control of their fate ahead of the next round.

“Not at all,” Gavina said when asked if he had doubts bringing back Nambatac when he’s cold off the bench.

“He’s our closer. I had no doubt in getting the ball to Rey’s hands because he’s going to come out something positive and that’s exactly what happened in that play.”

Despite Asistio’s error in the dying seconds of the match, the rookie was able to make a good account of himself, contributing 11 points while Caracut came off the bench and chipped in seven points.

San Miguel’s loss was its third in eight games, but its latest defeat will drop the squad a notch lower and lift Magnolia back to No. 3 spot.